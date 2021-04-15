Shahbaz Ahmed Announces Himself In IPL 2021 With Triple Strike In One Over Vs SRH: WATCH

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that the competition provides an important platform for up-and-coming cricketers from the country to rub shoulders alongside stalwarts of the game. Several players have made a name for themselves with inspiring performances in the cash-rich league. 26-year-old all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed made a significant impact in the 14th edition of the tournament with a match-winning performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shahbaz Ahmed helps RCB in staging a miraculous turnaround against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 6th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. Virat Kohli and co. were asked to bat first on the surface, and they could only manage to post 149 runs as the SRH team came up with a spectacular bowling performance. Moreover, the SRH looked to be the favourites to clinch the encounter at one point in time as skipper David Warner slammed an impressive half-century at the top of the order.

However, Shahbaz Ahmed changed the dynamics of the contest by dismissing three SRH batsmen in a single over. Kohli tossed the ball to the left-arm spinner for the 17th over, and the talented youngster delivered a stunning performance under immense pressure. The bowler claimed the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the same over and was instrumental in RCB winning the fixture by 6 runs.

DO NOT MISS: The match-defining over from Shahbaz Ahmed! ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ #VIVOIPL #SRHvRCB



This was a special effort! ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ



Watch how Shahbaz dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey & Abdul Samad to change the course of the match. ðŸŽ¥ðŸ‘‡ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2021

SRH vs RCB scorecard

RCB - 149/8 (20 overs) (Glenn Maxwell - 59, Virat Kohli - 33) (Jason Holder 3-30, Rashid Khan 2-18)

SRH - 143/9 (20 overs) (David Warner - 54, Manish Pandey - 38) (Shahbaz Ahmed 3-7, Mohammed Siraj 2-25)

IPL 2021 Purple Cap updates

With three wickets in two matches, Shahbaz Ahmed is placed sixth in the list of the top wicket-takers so far in the 14th season of the T20 tournament. Ahmed's RCB teammate Harshal Patel is the current holder of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap with seven wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell has picked up six wickets in two matches and is placed second in the list, whereas Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar is third with four wickets.

Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 salary

The all-rounder was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League for INR 20 lakh. The cricketer has played just four matches so far in the competition but has impressed cricket fans with his gutsy performances. The Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 20 lakh.

RCB team 2021

RCB team 2021: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen (wk), AB de Villiers (wk), Pavan Deshpande, Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat

