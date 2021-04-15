Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, Personal Life & Career Stats Of RCB All-rounder

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed made a significant impact in the team's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday and was instrumental in Virat Kohli & co. registering their second victory in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm spinner claimed three wickets in a single over to shift the dynamics of the contest. Here we take a look at the Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 salary, Shahbaz Ahmed net worth, Shahbaz Ahmed stats and Shahbaz Ahmed house information.

Shahbaz Ahmed shines vs SRH

The RCB could only manage to post a total of 149 against SRH in the 6th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Hyderabad side looked to be the favourites to win the contest at one point in time, but it was Shahbaz Ahmed who helped his side in staging a miraculous turnaround. The spinner dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in the 17th over of SRH innings and he played a huge role in RCB's 6-run win.

Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 salary

The all-rounder was signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League for INR 20 lakh. The cricketer has played just four matches so far in the competition but has impressed cricket fans with his gutsy performances. The Shahbaz Ahmed IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 20 lakh.

Shahbaz Ahmed stats in IPL

The talented youngster plays domestic cricket for the Bengal side and his exploits in first-class cricket earner him an IPL contract with the RCB. The player has played just 4 matches so far in the cash-rich league. The player has picked up five wickets in the T20 competition and has an impressive economy rate of 7.22. While he is yet to make an impact as a batsman in the league, he has played some stunning knocks for the Bengal side in domestic cricket.

Shahbaz Ahmed net worth details

Several unconfirmed sources suggest that the cricketer's net worth is estimated to be INR 7 crore approximately. The aforementioned figure comprises of the salary he receives for representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the Indian Premier League. Moreover, the left-hander also is believed to take home a handsome paycheck for his domestic cricket assignments

Shahbaz Ahmed house

While the cricketer plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, he hails from Mewat, Haryana. He lives with his family in his hometown and often shuttles to Bengal for his cricketing commitments.

Disclaimer: The above Shahbaz Ahmed net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the above-mentioned figures.

Image source: Shahbaz Ahmed Instagram