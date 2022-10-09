India and South Africa are currently locking horns against each other in the second ODI of their three-match series in Ranchi. Shahbaz Ahmed made his international debut during the game, where he immediately contributed by picking the wicket of Janneman Malan. Shahbaz dismissed Malan in the 10th over as he beat his defence to strike him on the back pad. The all-rounder made a loud appeal but the umpire seemed unconvinced, forcing the Indian side to go upstairs.

WATCH: Shahbaz takes his first international wicket

The ball-tracker confirmed that the impact was in line and the ball would have gone onto hit the top of the off stump. The on-field umpire was asked to change his decision and Shahbaz got his first wicket in the form of Malan, who went for 25 off 31 balls. The BCCI shared a video on its official Twitter handle, where Shahbaz and his teammates can be seen celebrating his first wicket. The video shows Shahbaz's priceless reaction upon seeing the ball-tracker result going in his favour.

Shahbaz's career

Shahbaz played for Bengal in domestic cricket. The all-rounder has played 19 First-Class games for his side and has picked 62 wickets and scored 1103 runs at averages of 19.29 and 54.73, respectively. He has also played List-A games for Bengal and picked 24 wickets and scored 662 runs at averages of 40.52 and 92.45, respectively. Shahbaz represents Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

As far as the second ODI in Ranchi is concerned, South African skipper keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat first at JSCA International Stadium Complex. South Africa are currently batting at 170-3 in 32.2 overs with Henrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram on strike. India have picked three wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, and Reeza Hendricks. Mohammed Siraj has picked two wickets, while Shahbaz has scalped one to his name.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

