Shahbaz Vs Shahbaz In RCB-SRH IPL Match: Ahmed Smashes A Huge Six, Nadeem Wins The Battle

As Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad locked horns at the Chepauk stadium, a unique contest was witnessed between players of the two teams. IPL veteran Shahbaz Nadeem squared off against Shahbaz Ahmed in the powerplay as the RCB batsman came on to the crease after Devdutt Padikkal's wicket.

Ahmed drew first blood on the pitch as he smoked Nadeem for a stylish six with a reverse sweep. However, it was the SunRiser's bowler who had the last laugh as got rid of the RCB batsman in his very next over. Ahmed was aided by Rashid Khan who covered a large part of the ground to pull off a superb catch in the deep. Ahmed was eventually dismissed for 14 runs off 10 balls with the only six that he hit against Nadeem to his name.

Shahbaz Ahmed, who hails from Haryana, is a bowling all-rounder. He made his debut last year against Rajasthan Royals in UAE and has played only 4 matches so far. Ahmed has scored 16 runs in the three innings that he has featured in and picked 2 wickets. On the other hand, Nadeem has 72 IPL games and 39 runs to his name. The 31-year-old bowler has 48 wickets in his bag and played for Delhi before moving to Hyderabad.

RCB struggle to go big

Having won the toss, skipper David Warner put RCB to bat first at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai. Hyderabad swung into action early as they picked the key wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, keeping him quiet on his return. Virat Kohli seemed to be eyeing for a huge score but was eventually dismissed by Jason Holder for just 33. Glenn Maxwell switched gears and spoiled Nadeem's economy with a couple of sixes. However, RCB found themselves in troubled waters after AB de Villiers was dismissed cheaply by Rashid Khand. SunRisers continue to pick wickets at regular intervals and manage to keep the RCB batsman quiet.

Richardson, Zampa to be available for KKR match

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's squad will also receive a major boost of Australian spin and pace as Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are set to join the RCB camp. Mike Hesson has confirmed that the Australian duo will be available for selection for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders which will be played on April 10 at the Chepauk Stadium.

"We won’t have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. It’s an important time for him and it’s something that as a franchise we are aware of and we respect and we hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, once again he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution to the rest of the tournament,” Hesson had said earlier.