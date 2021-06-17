Last Updated:

Shaheen Afridi And Sarfaraz Ahmed Engage In A Heated Exchange During PSL 2021 Match; Watch

The incident occurred after Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed got into an altercation over a bouncer bowled by the young pacer during the PSL 2021 match.

Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Image- @zahaibnabeel/Twitter


A war of words broke out between Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after Afridi chose to bowl a bouncer at Ahmed in the penultimate over which the cricketer was unable to dodge. As the ball struck Sarfaraz Ahmed's helmet, the former Pakistan captain was not too pleased. While Ahmed took a quick single with his partner Hassan Khan on the no-ball, upon reaching the non-striker's end he seemingly said a few words to the young pacer which made him charge towards Sarfaraz for a face-off. 

Before the situation went out of hand, the umpires and Qalandars' Mohammad Hafeez and captain Sohail Akhtar joined in to cool the situation down and took the two players in separate directions. 

Watch the Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed video

 

Netizens react

 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

Even as the bouncer left Sarfaraz Ahmed in flared tempers, his team Quetta Gladiators had the last laugh as they trumped over  Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs. The top scorer turned out to be Australia's Jake Weatherald who piled up a crucial 48 runs allowing the Gladiators to post 158/5 from their 20 overs.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, were unable to reach the achievable target of 158 and were bowled out for 140. The highest score for the Qalandars was Singaporean cricketer Tim David's 46 while Sarfaraz remained unbeaten on 34. Even after the bouncers, Afridi went wicketless in the Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2021 match.

This was a much-needed victory for the Gladiators who were seated at the bottom of the table with just two wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars still have ten points to their name at the PSL 2021 table with five wins and three losses. 

