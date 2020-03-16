Shahid Afridi Attacks Gautam Gambhir In New Book, Reignites Years-long Spat

Cricket is a gentleman's game. Players who are fierce competitors on the field are often good friends off the field. However, there are certain players who do not gel well with each other both on and off the field or even after retirement. They are Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi.

In his recently released autobiography ‘Game Changer’ the former Pakistan skipper has hit out at Gambhir by saying that the southpaw does not have any personality and that he was someone who had a lot of attitude problems. At the same time, Afridi also said that Gambhir behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. He further added that Gambhir’s attitude cannot be termed as competitive as he was full of negativity during his playing days.

However, it did not go down well with an Indian fan who said that Afridi is not good enough to tie Gambhir's shoelaces as Gambhir has two World Cups under his belt and that he played match-winning knocks in both the finals while Afridi had nothing apart from mindless slogging and infinite ducks. Here's the tweet.

Afiridi is not good enuf to tie Gambhir shoelace

Gambhir have two world cup under his belt with match winning innings in both the world cup finals

What afridi havr apart from mindless slogging and infinite ducks pic.twitter.com/GCTCN6hCKv — Nitya (@garfield19881) May 3, 2019

The former Indian swashbuckling opener and the former Pakistan all-rounder do not share a good relationship with each other. In fact, the two cricketers were involved in a verbal altercation on the field when Pakistan had toured India in 2007. The on-field umpire had to intervene in order to separate them. The duo were also fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Recollecting that infamous incident, Afridi said that he remembered his run-in with Gambhir during that 2007 series when he had completed his single while running straight into him. He also said that he would have finished off the matter by himself had the umpires not intervened and finished it off.

The two had also clashed on Twitter in 2018 when Shahid Afridi hit out at India by peddling the Pak ISI's 'human rights violation in Kashmir' narrative. Shahid Afridi had tweeted this:

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Gautam Gambhir said this in return: