Shahid Afridi Blasts CSA For Sending Players To The IPL Midway Of Pakistan Series

Visitors Pakistan claimed a monumental victory in the South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI to clinch the three-match ODI series on Wednesday. The South African side were devoid of several prominent players, as the IPL-bound cricketers from the country missed the ODI series decider as they travelled to India for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The same has apparently irked former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, and he has targeted Cricket South Africa for their move.

Shahid Afridi criticises CSA for allowing players to travel for IPL 2021

While the first two ODIs between the two cricketing nations proved to be blockbuster ones, all eyes were set on the final ODI of the series, as the three-match series hung in balance ahead of the crucial encounter. The Pakistan team had an advantage as South Africa were set to take the field without the likes of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and David Miller.

While Pakistan pocketed the series by winning the contest by 28 runs, Shahid Afridi was left unimpressed as Cricket South Africa permitted their players to travel for the impending season of the IPL midway through the South Africa vs Pakistan series. Afridi took to his Twitter account to state that he was surprised that the cricket board allowed their cricketers to leave for India in the middle of an international series. He also expressed his concerns regarding T20 leagues influencing international cricket.

South Africa vs Pakistan 3rd ODI

Temba Bavuma won the toss for South Africa and asked Pakistan to bat first on the surface. The Pakistani batsmen put up a strong show in the all-important encounter against the South African bowling attack. Fakhar Zaman, who played an exceptional knock of 193 in the second fixture of the series, continued his stellar form as he smashed his second century of the series. Apart from Zaman's 101, skipper Babar Azam also played a gutsy knock of 94 to help their side reach a total of 320.

Pakistan ultimately won the game by 28 runs to clinch the ODI series. Opener Janneman Malan was the top scorer for the home team, but his knock of 70 went in vain as the team failed to chase down the stiff total. Babar Azam was named the Player of the Match, whereas Fakhar Zaman was the Player of the Series. The two sides are scheduled to battle it out in a three-match T20I series from Saturday, April 10.

Quinton de Kock Fakhar Zaman video

Such a Dirty Act from de Cock, Shameful!!

It could be a Double Hundred by Fakhar!

#PakvRSA #fakharzaman pic.twitter.com/Zy5OoPiFXn — Muhammad Ali (@MuhammadAli_11) April 4, 2021

Image source: AP