Shahid Afridi Claims Daughter Waved India Flag During IND Vs PAK; Clarifies Why She Did So

In a recent major admission, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed that his younger daughter waved the Indian flag during last week's high-octane match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Afridi revealed on Sama TV that his family had gone to watch the game live at the Dubai International Stadium on September 4. He continued by saying that his wife had told him that just 10% of the supporters were from Pakistan and the majority were from India.

Afridi then added that there were no Pakistani flags available at the stadium, so his younger daughter had to wave the Indian flag during the game. Afridi claimed he was unsure whether to upload a video of his daughter waving the Indian flag on Twitter after receiving it from his wife.

"My wife told me that there were barely 10% Pakistani fans in the stadium and the rest were Indian fans. Pakistani flags were not available there so my younger daughter was waving the Indian flag. I received the video, but I was unsure about whether to share it online or not," Afridi said in the video.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan locked horns against each other in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup last Sunday. Pakistan handed a five-wicket defeat to India after successfully chasing down a target of 182 runs. Batting first, India scored 181/7 in 20 overs courtesy of some superb batting from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 28 runs each to provide India a solid start at the top of the order.

Kohli scored 60 off 44 balls before being run out by Asif Ali. Deepak Hooda scored 16 runs, while Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant contributed 13 and 14 runs, respectively.

Pakistan then came in to bat and finished the game in 19.5 overs with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz playing some useful knocks for their side. Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls, while Nawaz smashed 42 off just 20 deliveries. Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah then scored 16 and 14 runs, respectively to help Pakistan complete the run chase.

Image: AP/BCCI

