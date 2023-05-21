Shahid Afridi Makes Disrespectful Remark Toward Indian Cricket, 'Slap On The Face Of BCCI'

Shahid Afridi, the former Pakistani cricketer, has once again made a controversial comment regarding the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. In light of the ongoing dispute between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the hosting rights for the Asia Cup 2023, Afridi suggested that a victory for Pakistan in the World Cup would serve as a “tight slap on the face of BCCI.”

The PCB, led by Najam Sethi, has been firm in its stance on conducting the Asia Cup in Pakistan. But BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has again rejected the idea of sending the Indian team to the neighboring country to play in the tournament for obvious reasons. In response, the PCB retaliated by stating that they would refuse to travel to India for the ODI World Cup in 2023, unless India agreed to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“I don’t understand why they [PCB] are so adamant and keep saying that we won’t go to India. They need to simplify the situation and understand that an international cricket tournament is happening – take it rather positively; go and play. Tell your boys to get the trophy; the whole nation stands behind you. It’ll not only be a big win for us but a tight slap on the face of BCCI,” Afridi said on the Pakistani news channel Samaa TV.

'Give them a steer clear message'

Meanwhile, Afridi, overemphasizing his views on the matter, said the situation should be handled diplomatically by the PCB management, allowing the Pakistan men’s cricket team to travel to India so they could win the tournament and give the BCCI a sound message. Afridi further added that winning the tournament on Indian soil would mean that the Pakistan team could go anywhere and win.

“Go to India, play decent cricket, and claim the win. This is it; we have only this option resorted to ourselves. We are supposed to go there, land back with the World Cup and give them a steer clear message that we can go anywhere and bag the victory,” he added while speaking on the BCCI-PCB dispute over the conduct of Asia Cup 2023.

Image: AP/PTI