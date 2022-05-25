Shahid Afridi 'misleading Like His Age' Over Yasin Malik's Sentence: Amit Mishra Hits Back

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra gave a befitting reply to Shahid Afridi after the latter put out a tweet in support of Jammu & Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik. Afridi, who is a retired international cricketer from Pakistan, posted a tweet, showing his support for the convicted terrorist on the day NIA court in Delhi announced the quantum of sentence for offences related to terror funding. Yasin Malik was sentenced to life by the court on charges of terrorism and secessionist activities.

Mishra was quick to respond to the retired Pakistani all-rounder's accusations, saying that not everything is misleading like his birthdate, referring to the controversies related to Afridi's date of birth on official documents. Mishra reminded Afridi that Malik himself had pleaded guilty in the court and that everything is on record for him to see and verify.

"India's continued attempts to silence critical voices against its blatant human right abuses are futile. Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not put a hold to #Kashmir's struggle to freedom. Urging the #UN to take notice of unfair & illegal trails against Kashmir leaders," Afridi wrote in his post.

"Dear @safridiofficial he himself has pleaded guilty in court on record. Not everything is misleading like your birthdate," Mishra wrote in response.

NIA in Delhi announced that Yasin Malik is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life for his role in terror funding.

Convicted terrorist Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to terrorism and secessionist activities in 2017 to a Special NIA Court in Delhi on May 19. The NIA had pointed out that that Malik had formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

While the NIA has sought the maximum punishment, i.e death penalty, amicus curiae Akhand Pratap Singh has urged the court to award him minimum punishment considering that he voluntarily pleaded guilty. The court eventually decided to give him life imprisonment.

