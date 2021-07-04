Shahid Afridi Names One Indian Player Who 'fascinate' Him And It's Not Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has revealed the names of cricketers from the past and present who "fascinate" him. Afridi, speaking on a YouTube show titled 'Khelo Azadi Se,' named only one Indian among seven players from the past and present who he enjoyed or still enjoys watching. In his list of four players from the fast who impressed him, the 44-year-old mentioned two former Pakistani cricketers - Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq, while Brian Lara and Glenn McGrath occupied the spot under the overseas category. Afridi failed to mention former legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar in the list despite playing against the Indian giant for the most part of his career.

'ABD, Kohli, Azam are outstanding'

Afridi further named former South African skipper AB de Villiers, the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam among the current lot of players who he loves watching. Afridi also named Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the list but added the opening batsman must maintain his consistency in order to win matches for his country.

"During the initial years of my career, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saeed Anwar used to fascinate me. We used to wait in front of the TV to watch their innings. I fulfilled my dream when I started playing with them. If we talk about overseas players, Brian Lara and Glenn McGrath were very good players. If we talk about the current generation, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam outstanding, and Fakhar Zaman when he is in form. I believe Fakhar Zaman is the kind of player who can single-handedly win matches for Pakistan if he performs consistently," Afridi said.

Meanwhile, recently, former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan said that he believes that the 2009 players revolt against him had stemmed because some senior members in the squad wanted to become the captain by having him removed. Younis, during an interview with a Pakistani TV channel, suggested some senior players in the side, including Misbah-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi, had leadership ambitions which led to him being removed as captain of the Pakistan national team. Younis said if the players had problems with him they could have spoken to him directly, however, they chose to meet with the then PCB chairman and apparently demanded the captain be changed.

