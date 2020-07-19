Shahid Afridi Reveals Why He Likes Gautam Gambhir As A Cricketer But Not As A Person

Shahid Afridi has gone on to say that he likes his long-time on and off-the-field rival Gautam Gambhir as a batsman as well as a cricketer but at the same time also revealed why the two can never co-exist on a personal note. Meanwhile, Afridi also said that Gautam Gambhir has some problems as highlighted by Team India's former Strength & Conditioning coach Paddy Upton in his autobiography that was released last year.

'He has some problems': Shahid Afridi

While talking to former Pakistani TV host Zainab Abbas, the former Pakistan skipper went on to say that he has always liked the southpaw as a cricketer and as a batsman but as a human being he sometimes says certain things, gives certain treatment that makes one feel just let it be, he has some problems and his physio has already highlighted that.

Upton in his autobiography had described the former opener as a 'mentally insecure' person (“Using the popular notion of mental toughness, he was one of the weakest and mentally most insecure’ people I have worked with”)

Why Gambhir & Afridi cannot co-exist?

Both Gambhir and Afridi do not get along well with each other either personally or politically. The duo was involved in a heated exchange on the field during an ODI match at Kanpur in 2007. It all happened when Gambhir had set for a single when the senior all-rounder had come in between due to which the two ended up colliding with each other and just when things started getting personal, the on-field umpire had to intervene and warned both the players. The match referee had also levied heavy fines on both the star players.

