Shahid Afridi Reveals Why Pak Players Are Missing Bigger Platforms Like The IPL

Pakistani cricketing icon Shahid Afridi rued the absence of top players from his country on a platform like the Indian Premier League. In a report published in the Pakistani media, Afridi said that the IPL is a big platform for any player to get exposure, gain experience, and improve.

The Pakistani players including the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Asif, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, etc. had participated in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. However, they are no longer allowed to play in the cash-rich league after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and also due to the ongoing political tension between both countries. The former Pakistani skipper had represented the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the 2008 season. Despite having a star-studded line-up, the Hyderabad-based franchise finished as the wooden-spooners.

'Unfortunately...': Shahid Afridi

“The IPL is a big brand and I know that if our players like Babar Azam and others get a chance to play in it they would learn to play under pressure situations. Unfortunately, due to the existing policies, our players are not getting that big platform,” he said.

The all-rounder said that the reason behind the absence of Pakistani players in the IPL is not cricketing.

“Our players are in demand in other leagues all over the world and the good thing is they have their own top league, PSL, to showcase their talent, gain exposure and share dressing rooms (with top players),” he said.

The 2009 T20 World Cup winner also acknowledged the support he has received from fans in India, over the years.

“No doubt, the way I have enjoyed cricket in India, I have always appreciated the love and respect that I have gotten from the people of India. “And now when I speak on social media, I get many messages from India and I reply to many people. I believe that my overall experience of India has been excellent.”

(With PTI Inputs)

