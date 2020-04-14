Shahid Afridi Pleads Brands For COVID-19 Funds In Exchange For Doing 'free' Advertisements

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has been actively lending a helping hand towards people affected by the coronavirus outbreak in his country. He can be seen distributing rations in various rural areas of Pakistan through the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Quite recently, the veteran cricketer took to Twitter and wrote a proposal to all the brands he has worked with, in an attempt to further tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Shahid Afridi donation: Cricketer offers free advertisements to brands

In his tweet, Shahid Afridi wrote that he has worked in many brand commercials in the past for his own benefits. However, he will now be offering his services for free to all those brands. All he wants in exchange from the brands are ration and funds for the coronavirus affected families in Pakistan instead.

I have been lucky to have worked with many brands for ads/promotion. Now working first hand with the ones suffering during #COVID2019 I have a proposal to al brands: I will work with brands for free personally - I just want ration and funds in return #DonateKaroNa @SAFoundationN pic.twitter.com/UI43gkBTmo — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 13, 2020

Shahid Afridi donation: Cricketer reminds critics of his gesture towards Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were both recently criticised for donating to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. However, both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh found some support from the legendary all-rounder himself. The veteran Pakistani cricketer recently recalled a time when he supported Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation through donation. He said that nobody in Pakistan criticised his decision of supporting India at the time.

Shahid Afridi "When I was in Canada, I went to support Yuvraj Singh's foundation and announced a donation of $10,000 for it. Everyone in Pakistan supported me and nobody said to me why did you make that donation, why are you supporting India" — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 13, 2020

