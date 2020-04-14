The Debate
Shahid Afridi Pleads Brands For COVID-19 Funds In Exchange For Doing 'free' Advertisements

Cricket News

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently offered all the brands he has worked with to provide rations and funds to the coronavirus-affected victims.

Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has been actively lending a helping hand towards people affected by the coronavirus outbreak in his country. He can be seen distributing rations in various rural areas of Pakistan through the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Quite recently, the veteran cricketer took to Twitter and wrote a proposal to all the brands he has worked with, in an attempt to further tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Shahid Afridi donation: Cricketer offers free advertisements to brands

In his tweet, Shahid Afridi wrote that he has worked in many brand commercials in the past for his own benefits. However, he will now be offering his services for free to all those brands. All he wants in exchange from the brands are ration and funds for the coronavirus affected families in Pakistan instead.

Shahid Afridi donation: Cricketer reminds critics of his gesture towards Yuvraj Singh

Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were both recently criticised for donating to the Shahid Afridi Foundation. However, both Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh found some support from the legendary all-rounder himself. The veteran Pakistani cricketer recently recalled a time when he supported Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation through donation. He said that nobody in Pakistan criticised his decision of supporting India at the time.

