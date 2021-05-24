Shahid Afridi Ruled Out Of PSL 6 With lower Back Injury; Multan Sultans Name Replacement

Pakistan's former ace all-rounder Shahid Afridi who plays Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been ruled out of the tournament. As per PSL official website, Shahid Afridi was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him for complete rest. Shahid, who appeared in the four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

The Multan Sultan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on being ruled out ahead of the second league of PSL 6 expressed his disappointment and said, "While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately, I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi leg. I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support, and prayers are with the team to take the trophy."

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.

PSL 6 To Go Ahead As Planned In The UAE

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received all necessary approvals from the UAE government to conduct the remainder of PSL 6 matches in the Kingdom. According to PCB, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches will be held in the UAE as scheduled. PCB informed that it has received all permissions from the UAE government to stage the remaining PSL 6 matches. PCB also expressed its gratitude towards the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council for showing support. This is not the first time PSL is being held in the UAE as entire seasons up until 2020 were played in the country due to security reasons.

(Image Credits: AP)