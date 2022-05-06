Shahid Afridi Slams Danish Kaneria's 'ill-treatment' Claims; Says 'He Wants Fame & Money'

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has denied all the allegations made against him by his former teammate Danish Kaneria. The former all-rounder accused the 41-year old of wanting cheap fame and money after the latter had shockingly told an Indian TV channel that Afridi had ill-treated him for being a Hindu and forced him to convert to Islam.

Shahid Afridi denies shocking allegations levelled against him

While speaking to Geo News about the allegations, Shahid Afridi said, "He is accusing me to get cheap fame and money." The Pakistani all-rounder went on to slam Danish Kaneria, stating that he defamed the nation's name by being involved in a spot-fixing scandal and ending his career himself.

Speaking of his own relationship with Kaneria, Afridi said that the former leg-break bowler was like a brother to him and always supported him irrespective of the allegations the former made against him. While speaking in the same interview, the 42-year old added, "Why is he placing allegations against me now? Why did he not complain to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Habib Bank Limited about my behaviour towards him at that time?"

Afridi was referencing the time when he attempted to understand Kaneria's religion instead of 'ill-treating him.' Speaking of the accusations made by Kaneria against him to Indian channels, the former Pakistan captain added, "He is giving interviews to our rival country and evoking religious sentiments.”

What had Danish Kaneria said about Shahid Afridi?

Danish Kaneria levelled shocking allegations against Shahid Afridi, stating that the latter was the only player he had issues with when it came to the Pakistani squad. Kaneria said that Afridi was the captain of his department and used to bench him and taunt him while practising. However, when Younis Khan became the skipper, he included Kaneria in all the games.

Kaneria also said that former president Pervez Musharraf supported him at the time when Mohammad Yousuf converted to Islam. However, he could not say the same for Afridi, who continued to 'disturb' and 'ill-treat him.' The former leg-spinner concluded by stating that other players often used to tell Afridi to not bother him. It remains to be seen what steps the Pakistan Cricket Board take to reduce the tension between their former top international cricketers.