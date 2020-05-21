'Shahid Afridi's Comedy Show Goes On & On, He Is A Butt Of A Joke': Atul Wassan

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has become a butt of the joke and his comedy show is simply unstoppable, feels former Indian player Atul Wassan, holding his latest wish to lead a Kashmiri team in Pakistan Super League, as utterly ridiculous and a hilarious statement of the lowest grade.

"I simply don't understand what is he up to. His comedy show goes on and on and refuses to stop. Every day he will come up with a new masterpiece of lowest grade. I think he is out of his mind. Now he wants to captain a Kashmiri team in PSL. He is from Peshawar and has nothing to do with Kashmir. And which Kashmir is he talking about? Kashmir or Pakistan occupied Kashmir. I think he is scared of losing that also. So he is coming up with a political statement. I think he wants to make a political career in Pakistan. But making such a ridiculous statement every day, nobody will take him seriously even in Pakistan. I think as we all know he is still 16 and his maturity level remains at 16," Atul Wasan told Republic TV on Thursday.

Afridi has made headlines when he recently expressed his desire to lead a team named 'Kashmir' in the PSL. Afridi has drawn flaks from cricketing fraternity when he had said:

"I request the Pakistan Cricket Board that when they host the PSL next time, a new team named Kashmir should be included in it (In the PSL). I would like to lead that Kashmir team in my final year. I request the PCB that the next franchise should be called Kashmir."

