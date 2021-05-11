Shahrukh Khan Calls Preity Zinta 'Naina' On Social Media, 90s And 2000s Fans Get Nostalgic

Tamil Nadu-based cricketer Shahrukh Khan turned out to be one of the top draws for franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Having kept his base price at ₹20 lakh, the 25-year-old found himself in a bidding war and was sold to the Punjab Kings for ₹5.25 crore, i.e. more than 26 times his base price. Shahrukh Khan's move to Punjab Kings had evoked an epic reaction from Preity Zinta, one of the franchise owners, as the cricketer shares his name with a certain Hindi film actor.

Shahrukh Khan posts picture with Preity Zinta, uses 'Kal Ho Na Ho' dialogue as caption

Moments after Shahrukh Khan’s bidding, the Indian Premier League captured and shared Punjab Kings team owner Preity Zinta’s reaction on their social media platforms. Zinta was seen elated after her successful bidding of the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer. Sitting beside Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble, the franchise owner said can be heard yelling, “We got Shahrukh Khan” with much ecstasy. Preity Zinta’s reaction was apparently a joke as the cricketer shares his name with one of her former Hindi film co-stars.

Meanwhile, Shahrukh Khan recently took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with Preity Zinta. Notably, the cricketer used a dialogue from the superhit Bollywood movie 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', starring Zinta and a leading Bollywood actor who is his namesake. He captioned the post and wrote, “Naina, 1 2 3 tinggg..”

Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021

The Shahrukh Khan IPL 2021 stint was a decent one. He might not have played a blistering knock, however, the batsman gave glimpses of his explosive hitting abilities in the limited opportunities. In eight matches, Shahrukh scored 108 runs at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 127.38.

Punjab Kings team campaign before IPL suspension

The Kings' IPL 2021 campaign was marred with inconsistency. After winning their opening match against RR, Punjab lost three successive games against CSK, DC and SRH. They made a comeback and beat defending champions MI but lost the following match to KKR.

Subsequently, PBKS beat RCB but was beaten by DC for the second time in the season before IPL 2021 was called off due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases in the competition's bio-bubble. At the time of the IPL suspension, Punjab was placed sixth in the IPL 2021 points table with three wins and fives losses from eight games.

Punjab Kings donation for Covid-19

Punjab Kings recently announced their donation to fight COVID-19 in India. PBKS has pledged to donate oxygen concentrators with the help of an organization called Round Table India. Here's a look at the tweet of the Punjab Kings donation for Covid-19.

To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/sZs5B1NDij — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 30, 2021

