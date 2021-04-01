Shahrukh Khan Names THIS Player To Have Had The Biggest Impact In His Career

Indian cricketer Shahrukh Khan turned out to be one of the top draws for franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Having kept his base price at â‚¹20 lakh, the 25-year-old found himself in a bidding war and was sold to the Punjab Kings for â‚¹5.25 crore, i.e. more than 26 times his base price. Quite recently, the Chennai-born batsman talked about his rise in domestic cricket and revealed his “father figure” from the Tamil Nadu side.

Shahrukh Khan credits Dinesh Karthik for success

While speaking with the WION, Shahrukh Khan said that his Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik is like a “father figure” to everyone in the side. He credited the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for giving him the confidence in finishing matches. Shahrukh Khan added that he cannot thank Karthik enough for what he has done to his career.

The PBKS franchise retained 16 of their stars, including captain KL Rahul and star attractions like Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran from their previous edition squad. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, they also purchased uncapped Indian Utkarsh Singh at the auction. Here is a look at their entire PBKS team for the upcoming season.

KL Rahul (c), Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh, Dawid Malan, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen and Saurabh Kumar.

Dinesh Karthik was one of the 17 stars retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise on January 20 earlier this year. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. As Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 stint draws near, here is a look at the entire KKR squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

