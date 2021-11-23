Shahrukh Khan Reveals What Was 'extra Special' In His SMAT 2021 Final Knock; Thanks Fans

Tamil Nadu on Monday defeated Karnataka by 4 wickets and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Courtesy of Shahrukh Khan's cameo and last ball six, Tamil Nadu retained the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On the last ball in the last over when Tamil Nadu needed 5 runs, Shahrukh Khan smashed a brilliant six over square-leg to seal the trophy for his team. Now, the 26-year-old cricketer has penned a heartful note on Twitter and described his innings in the SMAT Final as 'extra special'.

Shahrukh Khan on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and shared the video of his last ball size. The Tamil Nadu cricketer expressed his love of finishing the game and wrote that finishing the game with the last ball six is extra special. The cricketer has been receiving praise on social media for his brilliant cameo and therefore he also expressed his gratitude to his fans. Furthermore, Khan expressed his gratitude to the coaches, staff, and the entire team for their belief and support.

Probably one of the best days of my life. Nothing comes close to finishing games for your side and to do it with a last ball six makes it extra special.



Thank you all for the love and support I’ve been receiving. I am extremely overwhelmed.

Special thanks to all the coaches, support staff and to the entire team! Thank you R.Prasanna for your belief and support.



We make it two in a row!🏆

Following Shahrukh Khan's cameo, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official Twitter handle on Monday, and posted a picture of MS Dhoni watching Sharukh’s six in the thrilling final over, and captioned the picture by saying that the cricketer finished off the match in style. Earlier, before the final over was bowled by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu needed 17 runs off six balls to defend their title. The first ball was put away for a boundary by R Sai Kishore, before the batters scored seven runs off the next four balls, which included two wides. Facing the final ball of the innings, Shahrukh came up with a fantastic strike by dislodging the ball onto the stands for a six and winning the match for his team.

Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 FInal

Having won the toss, Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar elected to bowl first. Karnataka's start was not up to the mark as opener Rohan Kadam was dismissed without opening his account. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey too was dismissed by Kishore, for just 13 runs. For Karnataka, the highest run-scorer was Abhinav Manohar, who scored 46 runs off 37 balls. In terms of bowling, left-arm spinner Sai Kishore took 3 wickets and gave away only 12 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

