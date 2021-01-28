Shahrukh Khan Stars In Tamil Nadu's Run To The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Semi-finals: WATCH

Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan's unbeaten 40 from just 19 balls took down Himachal Pradesh in the quarter-final of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season. He was ably supported by his Tamil Nadu teammate Baba Aparajith as the two formed a scorching 75-run stand to chase down Himachal Pradesh’s 135-run total with more than two overs to spare. Khan’s run-chase heroics enabled his side to maintain their unbeaten run throughout the tournament, as they gear up to face Rajasthan in the first semi-final on Friday, January 29.

Tamil Nadu pips Himachal Pradesh, sets a date with Rajasthan in semifinal

After the bowlers restricted Himachal to 135/9, Baba Aparajith & Shahrukh Khan starred with the bat to power Tamil Nadu into the semifinals. 👏👏#TNvHP



Watch the highlights of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #QF2 🎥👇https://t.co/j0wMeWm3Db pic.twitter.com/55QyZw4LFT — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Shahrukh Khan grabs headlines ahead of IPL 2021 auction

Shahrukh Khan smacked five boundaries and two sixes en route to registering his magnum opus T20 innings. Khan has played just three innings for Tamil Nadu this Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, despite playing all six matches for the side. While maintaining a tournament strike-rate of 212.12, the hard-hitting right-handed batsman has scored 70 runs at an average of 70. Here is a look at Shahrukh Khan’s 19-ball blitzkrieg that sunk Himachal Pradesh in a one-sided quarter-final.

WATCH: Shahrukh Khan's 19-ball 40*-run blitz vs Himachal 💪💪



The Tamil Nadu right-hander hammered 5 fours & 2 sixes and turned the course of the match. #TNvHP #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #QF2



Here's his quickfire cameo 🎥👇https://t.co/eLYENBLhdy pic.twitter.com/FQX8cdMTBs — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 26, 2021

Shahrukh Khan’s match-winning and entertaining cameo in the middle order came just ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Making a strong statement for himself with the bat, Khan is likely to have garnered much attention from the franchises as they look for potential additions from Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament for enhancing their IPL 2021 squads.

IPL 2021 auction date

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live streaming details

The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live semi-final match will be telecasted live in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First. The Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For live scores and updates, one can visit the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 29.

TN squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Here is a look at the entire TN squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Baba Aparajith, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Sonu Yadav, G Periyaswamy, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Manimaran Siddharth.

