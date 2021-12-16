Last Updated:

Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein Among 5 Members Of West Indies Team Test Positive For COVID-19

The West Indies cricket board has confirmed that a further five members of the visiting Caribbean side have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The West Indies cricket board has confirmed that a further five members of the visiting Caribbean side have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Pakistan. In a statement issued late on Wednesday evening, Cricket West Indies (CWI) informed that three players and two members of its support staff team returned positive results in the latest round of testing carried out by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). 

The players who have tested positive for COVID-19 are wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, and all-rounder Justin Greaves. West Indies Assistant Coach Roddy Estwick and Team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh have also tested positive on Wednesday. The statement read that all five members who have contracted COVID-19 will remain isolated from the rest of the West Indies squad. As a result, the players will miss the upcoming matches against Pakistan. 

"With a total of six players now ruled out of the tour due to COVID-19 and a finger injury to Devon Thomas (sustained in the 1st T20I), CWI and PCB Officials will be meeting on Thursday morning, once all members of the touring party have been tested again, to determine whether the tour can continue," Cricket West Indies said in its statement

Earlier, West Indies players Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, and Kyle Mayers had returned positive tests in Pakistan. The three players along with a non-coaching member of the touring party returned positive results upon landing in Pakistan for a bilateral series last week. The three players and the support staff members were isolated and were under the care of team physician Akshai Mansingh, who himself returned a positive test on Wednesday. 

On Thursday, West Indies and Pakistan will play the third of their three-match T20I series. Pakistan have already taken a 2-0 lead in the Twenty20 Internationals, and with only one game remaining, the home team is anticipated to lift the trophy tonight. The West Indies and Pakistan will then face off in a three-match One-Day International series beginning on December 18.

West Indies tour of Pakistan

  • December 13: 1st T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 63 runs
  • December 14: 2nd T20I, Karachi – Pakistan won by 9 runs
  • December 16: 3rd T20I, Karachi
  • December 18: 1st ODI, Karachi
  • December 20: 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • December 22: 3rd ODI, Karachi

