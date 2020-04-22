Shai Hope Wants To Bat Like 7-year-old Indian Girl After Seeing Her Latest Video: Watch

An Indian 7-year-old girl Pari Sharma has been making a lot of waves online after videos of her batting drills went viral on social media. The child, whose videos are uploaded on Instagram under the ID of @cricketer_pari_sharma, gained a lot of critical applause for her technical dedication to the game at such a young age. Her talent has now started reaching international superstars too as West Indies batsman Shai Hope recently shared the young girl's video with a sweet message for her.

West Indies' Shai Hope lauds Pari Sharma, impresses Indian fans

During the India lockdown, practice has not stopped for 7-year-old Pari Sharma, who has continued to practice batting inside her house. When one of the child's videos got shared by a major cricket portal, it got many views. 26-year-old Shai Hope, who plays for the West Indies, also happened to be one of the many fans that young Pari Sharma gained.

Here is the West Indies superstar Shai Hope's tweet about the young girl's talent.

When I grow up I want to be like Pari Sharma! 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/7JLFQNc4tR — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 21, 2020

Fans react to Shai Hope's encouraging tweet about Pari Sharma

Shai Hope's tweet garnered a lot of positive attention from Indian fans, who then flooded Shai Hope's replies with positive remarks.

Coming from shai, this is a big thing — Harsimran Singh Sandhu ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ਸੰਧੂ (@Harsandhu5982) April 21, 2020

She need the support of WALL @RahulDravidFC @rahuldravid_ind — samir saraiya (@samir_knit) April 21, 2020

She is only slightly taller than the bat presently but look at the footwork and the wristwork. Please don't let anything come in between her and her dreams. — praveen sridhar (@pravieen) April 21, 2020

Elegance personified 👌. Must say Shai that you've already grown up to emulate Pari Sharma with your exquisite range of strokes after a sedate and solid start. 🏏 — PRASHANT KESHWAIN 🏏 (@pkeshwain) April 21, 2020

The India lockdown is currently extended till May 3. The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin on March 29 but has now been suspended until further notice due to the India lockdown. Shai Hope was unsold in the 2020 IPL Auctions.

