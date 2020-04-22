Shai Hope Wants To Bat Like 7-year-old Indian Girl After Seeing Her Latest Video: Watch

7-year-old Pari Sharma earned herself a lot of fans with her elegant batting when her practice videos started going viral. Windies' Shai Hope was one of them.

Shai Hope

An Indian 7-year-old girl Pari Sharma has been making a lot of waves online after videos of her batting drills went viral on social media. The child, whose videos are uploaded on Instagram under the ID of @cricketer_pari_sharma, gained a lot of critical applause for her technical dedication to the game at such a young age. Her talent has now started reaching international superstars too as West Indies batsman Shai Hope recently shared the young girl's video with a sweet message for her.

West Indies' Shai Hope lauds Pari Sharma, impresses Indian fans

During the India lockdown, practice has not stopped for 7-year-old Pari Sharma, who has continued to practice batting inside her house. When one of the child's videos got shared by a major cricket portal, it got many views. 26-year-old Shai Hope, who plays for the West Indies, also happened to be one of the many fans that young Pari Sharma gained.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARI SHARMA (@cricketer_pari_sharma) on

Here is the West Indies superstar Shai Hope's tweet about the young girl's talent.

Fans react to Shai Hope's encouraging tweet about Pari Sharma

Shai Hope's tweet garnered a lot of positive attention from Indian fans, who then flooded Shai Hope's replies with positive remarks.

The India lockdown is currently extended till May 3. The IPL 2020 was supposed to begin on March 29 but has now been suspended until further notice due to the India lockdown. Shai Hope was unsold in the 2020 IPL Auctions.

