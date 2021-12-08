Shakib Al-Hasan Achieves Huge Record, Joins Legends Garry Sobers & Kapil Dev In Elite List

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scripted history on Day five of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan, second Test match of the two-match series by becoming the sixth player in the history of cricket to complete the all-round record of scoring 4000 runs and picking 200 wickets in Test cricket. Hasan scored 63 runs off 130 runs in the fourth innings while following on after getting dismissed on 87 runs in the second innings of the match. Hasan’s effort lacked support from the Bangladesh batters as Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and eight runs, having scored a total of 300 runs in the first innings of the match. Shakib earlier returned wicket-less from the first innings of the match.

Shakib Al-Hasan among legends like Garry Sobers and Kapil Dev

However, having surpassed the 4000 runs mark in the fourth innings, and finishing the match with a total of 215 Test wickets to his name in his Test career, Shakib joined cricket greats like Garry Sobers and Kapil Dev among the others to have achieved the feat. Caribbean legendary cricketer Sir Garry Sobers dismissed a total of 235 batters and scored 8032 runs at an average of 57.78, having played in a total of 93 Test matches in his career from 1954 to 1974. At the same time, legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev scored a total of 5248 runs and scalped 434 wickets in total while playing for India in 134 Test matches from 1978 to 1994.

Shakib Al-Hasan is one of the best all-rounders in all formats of cricket

Meanwhile, Hasan has played 59 Test matches so far since making his Test debut in 2007 and is one of the pillars of the Bangladesh cricket team in all formats. He currently sits fifth in the current ICC Test All-Rounder Rankings below table topper Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes, and Ravindra Jadeja. At the same time, the 34-year-old cricketer sits at the top of the ICC ODI All-Rounder Rankings ahead of Mohammad Nabi and Chris Woakes. In the ICC T20I All-Rounder Rankings, Shakib sits in the second position in the standings below table topper Mohammad Nabi and ahead of Liam Livingstone and Glenn Maxwell.

Image: AP/PTI