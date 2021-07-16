Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Bangladesh's Highest Wicket-taker After His Fifer Against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Friday became the highest wicket-taker for his nation as he single-handedly decimated Zimbabwe's batting order in the first ODI in Harare. Bangladesh on Friday defeated Zimbabwe by a mammoth 155-run margin courtesy of Liton Das's stunning century and Shakib-Al-Hasan's magnificent five-wicket haul. Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Zimbabwe skipper Brendon Taylor 24 to surpass Mashrafe Mortaza's tally of 269 scalps to his name till date.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker

Bangladesh on Friday started their campaign against Zimbabwe on a winning note with a magnificent 155-run win against Brendon Taylor & Co. Shakib Al Hasan ended his spell with stunning figures of 3 maidens, 30 runs and 5 wickets in 9.5 overs.

The fifer against Zimbabwe on Friday was Shakib Al Hasan's third five-wicket haul in ODI. The left-arm spinning allrounder now has 274 wickets in 213 ODIs and 6,474 runs with the bat as well. Shakib is already Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in Tests and T20Is with 210 and 92 wickets, respectively.

Bangladesh opener Liton Das played a brilliant knock of 102 in 114 balls with the help of 8 boundaries. In response, Zimbabwe were bowled out for just 121 runs, with wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva top-scoring for his side with 54 runs off 51 balls studded with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. Liton Das was named man of the match for his 102-run knock.

Tamim Iqbal heaps praise on Shakib Al Hasan

During the presentation ceremony, Bangladesh skipper lauded Shakib Al Hasan for his bowling and said, "I thought Zimbabwe bowled exceptionally well in the first 15 overs, but the way Liton and Mahmudullah batted and then Afif. Today was the perfect example of youngsters stepping up and putting up a good display. I was not thinking about the surface too much. Shakib bowled to the plan and we build the pressure and we got the wickets. Afif's innings was very special and Mehidy's innings was crucial too. Small contributions can make big impact."

