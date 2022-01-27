Shakib Al Hasan Celebrates Wicket With Allu Arjun's Iconic Gesture From 'Pushpa' In BPL

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan made headlines on Tuesday, during match no. 8 of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) 2022, between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal by performing a viral dance move from popular Indian movie 'Pushpa', starring actor Allu Arjun. During the first innings of the match, the Barishal skipper dismissed South African batter Faf du Plessis in the second last ball of the batting powerplay. Following the big breakthrough, Shakib was seen celebrating the wicket by performing Allu Arjun’s iconic step from the song ‘Srivalli’.

The online streaming platform, FanCode took to their official Twitter handle on Tuesday and shared the clip of Shakib performing the dance move. Fans were enthralled to see the Bangladesh all-rounder grooving while celebrating the wicket. Shakib was the third player to celebrate a wicket with Aluu Arjun’s dance moves, as Caribbean allrounder DJ Bravo also performed the same steps earlier during the innings. Earlier during the match no. 7 of BPL 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers player Nazmul Islam also performed the same dance step while celebrating wickets against Minister Group Dhaka.

Watch Shakib Al Hassan's 'Pushpa' styled celebration:

Watch Dwayne Bravo's celebration:

The Champion, @DJBravo47 channels his inner 𝑷𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒑𝒂 🕺🏼 after sending Mahidul Islam Ankon back to the pavilion! 😍



Catch the West Indian legend in relentless #BBPL2022 action for just ₹5, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/OLCsbLuBGA#BPLonFanCode @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/kVlAlvI2x3 — FanCode (@FanCode) January 25, 2022

Fortune Barishal lose despite stunning bowling effort by Shakib and Bravo

Meanwhile, DJ Bravo also plays for the Fortune Barishal and he contributed with a total of three wickets for the team against Comilla, while skipper Shakib notched up two wickets. At the same time, Nayeem Hasan and Jake Lintott’s effort of one wicket each saw Comilla scoring 158 runs at the loss of seven wickets in the first innings. However, Shakib’s side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out on the score of 95 runs after playing 17.3 overs. Shakib and Bravo contributed with 1 and 0 runs respectively as Barishal lost the match by 63 runs.

Meanwhile, the Shakib Al Hassan-led side sits third in the BPL 2022 points table with one win and two losses so far in the season. They opened the season by winning against Chattogram Challengers, before losing against Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victorians. They will face Khulna Tigers in their next match on January 29.