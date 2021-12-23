Shakib Al Hasan Drops Big Hint On Retirement; 'I Don't Have Any Other Option'

One of Bangladesh's top cricket players Shakib Al Hasan has dropped a massive hint regarding his future in Test cricket. Shakib decided to avoid making the trip for the upcoming New Zealand Test series that starts January 1 and cited family reasons for not playing. He said that it was 'close to impossible' that he plays all three formats of the game and would rather concentrate on ODIs that are part of the Super League.

Shakib said that he knows which format he wants to give importance to and that his time had come to think about his future in Test cricket. He said that he needs to consider what is more important for him and he will also avoid playing ODI matches where there are no points adding up for the Super League. "I know which format to give importance or preference," Shakib Al Hasan told TV channel NTV. "The time has come for me to think about Test cricket. This is the fact: whether I will play Tests or not. And even if I do, how I will play the format. I also need to consider if I need to participate in ODIs where no points are at stake. I don't have any other option.

Shakib Al Hasan retirement: 'Playing three formats close to impossible'

Shakib then explained that he is not saying he will retire from Tests for sure, there is a chance he could stop playing T20Is after the 2022 World Cup and play only Tests and ODI. His point was that he cannot keep playing all three formats for the Bangladesh national team. Shakib told NTV: "I am not saying I will retire from Tests. It might even happen that I stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. I can play Tests and ODIs. But playing three formats is almost close to impossible. Playing two Tests in 40-42 days is not fruitful. It encourages one to play selectively. I will definitely plan well with BCB and then go forward. It will be the smart thing to do. If it happens in January, I will know what I am doing for the rest of the year."

Image: T20WorldCup.com/ICC