Shakib Al Hasan Gives Vital Update On Playing Future And India Has HUGE Role To Play In It

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan is one of the brightest cricketing talents to have come out of the country. The southpaw has been serving Bangladesh cricket for almost 15 years now. In the last decade, Shakib has been one of the leading all-rounders in the world across formats and he has also been instrumental in Bangladesh's emergence as a force to reckon with in international cricket.

Shakib al Hasan says he will play in 2027 World Cup if Bangladesh doesn't win the 2023 trophy

Shakib is still far from done as far as his international career is concerned. The all-rounder recently revealed that if Bangladesh fails to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that is set to be played in India, he will play in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027. The Shakib al Hasan stats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 make for a sensational read. The dynamic left-hander amassed 606 runs at a staggering average of 86.57 with two centuries and five half-centuries.

Moreover, he also picked up 11 wickets, including a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan. Despite his heroics, Bangladesh failed to make it to the final four. Notably, Shakib was one of the contenders to win the 'Player of the Tournament' award, however, it was Kane Williamson who edged the Bangladesh cricketer to grab the honour.

In a live chat with Daraz, Shakib said that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be his last World Cup but if Bangladesh don’t win it, he will continue until 2027. Speaking on his retirement plans, the 34-year old disclosed that he has no plans of retirement as of now and the prospects are open for the time being. He added that when he feels he is not enjoying the sport anymore, then he will retire. But till the time the cricketer feels he is enjoying the game, he will continue.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 deal and controversy

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise in the past and Shakib al Hasan stats are a testament to his contribution. The KKR team has clinched the IPL trophy twice, and Shakib was a part of the side in their 2012 as well as 2014 championship wins. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 bid for INR 3.2 crore and the veteran is all set to make his much-anticipated return in the cash-rich league, despite a recent controversy in which the BCB threatened to revoke their NOC for him due to prioritizing IPL over national duties.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, according to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru.

KKR team 2021

KKR players retained

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Harbhajan Singh (â‚¹2 crore), Shakib-al-Hasan (â‚¹3.2 crore), Ben Cutting (â‚¹75 lakh), Karun Nair (â‚¹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (â‚¹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (â‚¹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (â‚¹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (â‚¹20 lakh).

SOURCE: AP