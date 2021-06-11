Shakib Al Hasan Goes BERSERK At Umpire, Rips Out Stumps In The Middle Of Dhaka T20 Match

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is no stranger to controversies. Time and again, the southpaw has found himself in hot water for some sort of trouble either with the board, media, his fans, or on the cricket field. From asking Bangladesh not to play during Nidahas Trophy 2018, to be at odds with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and banned by the ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches, Shakib has frequently made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

What happened to Shakib Al Hasan? All-rounder loses cool after umpire decision goes against him

On Friday, the veteran all-rounder once again found himself embroiled in a controversy making fans wonder, "What happened to Shakib Al Hasan?" It all happened during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited when the all-rounder showed dissent at the umpire's decision in a rather distasteful manner. Shakib Al Hasan's side Mohammedan Sporting Club set a target of 146 for Abahani Limited.

In response, the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side began their chase on an abysmal note as they were reduced to 11/3 after three overs. Shakib came to bowl the fourth over and after bowling a dot all, Rahim dispatched him for a six and four. Later in the over, one of Shakib's balls hit Rahim on the pads and the all-rounder started appealing in an animated way. However, the umpire shook his head which irked Shakib as he kicked the stumps and started venting out his anger and frustration on the umpire. Here's the Shakib Al Hasan umpire fight video.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Subsequently, in the next over Shakib Al Hasan was once again at loggerheads with the umpire's decision. Showing his dissent at the decision, he came walking aggressively towards the umpire and went on to uproot the stumps and smashed them on the ground in sheer fury as he kept screaming at the umpire. Here's the Shakib Al Hasan stumps uprooting video.

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

The Shakib Al Hasan umpire fight video went viral in no time and drew a lot of responses. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the cricketer for his unacceptable behaviour and asked for him to be punished severely. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the Shakib Al Hasan umpire fight video.

It's clear plumb but umpire not given him out,

But shakib can't do like this,cricket is gentleman game and you should respect to evry decision whatever its correct or wrong doesn't matter. — Kushal Thakur (@ImKushal27) June 11, 2021

Such a shame, not expected from a reputed International player to behave like this! — Himanshu Ghiya (@him_brainteaser) June 11, 2021

Brilliant Caption Shit Shakib.

After so many Disgusting Behavior in the Field. And After Ban in International Cricket. The Shit Behavior Continues. It's a Big Shame.

ICC took some action. IMO. 3 month Ban for this Behavior. — Kazim Krunchoo (@Its_KazimSyed) June 11, 2021

Shameful act , must be banned for some time period — Sher Afghan (@alialisher75) June 11, 2021

This deserves maximum possible punishment. — Salman Baig (@SalmanAhmedBaig) June 11, 2021

Though I am from Bangladesh. Please Ban Shakib. No need him in Bangladesh team 😡 — Abdullah Neaz (@cric_neaz) June 11, 2021

Very very disgusting from a well reputed player.... should ban at least 5 years...how can you do this to gentlemen game? disappointed 😡 — DARVESH (@JanjuaSaabSays) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan Dhaka T20 stats

In the first six matches, Shakib Al Hasan could score only 73 runs at a dismal average of 12.16. Moreover, his performances in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka were also disappointing. However, in the game against Abahani, he scored 37 runs off 27 balls with the help of one four and two sixes. It will be interesting to see how BCB reacts to the incident.

