Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021: All-rounder Gives KKR Latest Update On Participation Status

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who was in the United States due to paternity leave, returned to his motherland a couple of days ago. The southpaw has started training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. According to a report by InsideSport, Shakib al Hasan is set to join the KKR team 2021 by the end of this month.

Shakib al Hasan likely to join KKR team 2021 by end of March

The latest development is surprising as a few days ago it was reported that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is likely to reconsider the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Shakib al Hasan for the IPL 2021. Earlier this month, Shakib al Hasan had accused BCB Cricket Operation chairman Akram Khan, who misinterpreted his letter where he expressed his desire to play in IPL 2021 instead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Akram had publicly stated that Shakib was not interested in playing Test cricket which led to a massive outcry as Bangladesh fans accused the all-rounder of choosing money over the country, thus reigniting the never-ending 'IPL vs country' debate that has been going on for years.

In response, Shakib lashed out at Akram saying that those who keep saying that he doesn't want to play Tests haven't read his letter. The KKR team 2021 star clarified that he didn't mention anywhere in his letter to the BCB that he doesn't want to play Tests. Shakib stated that he wrote that he wants to play the IPL to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup 2021 and wants to take advantage of playing on the same grounds and against the same players, who he will face at the marquee event four months later, an experience which he can share with his Bangladesh team-mates.

After the accusations, Akram had stated that the BCB is likely to reconsider the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Shakib al Hasan for the IPL 2021. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, the BCB is unlikely to withdraw the NOC.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021: Talented all-rounder to return to Kolkata Knight Riders squad?

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise in the past and Shakib al Hasan stats are a testament to his contribution. The Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the IPL trophy twice, and Shakib was a part of the side in their 2012 as well as 2014 championship wins. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 bid, and the veteran is all set to make his much-anticipated return in the cash-rich league.

Shakib Al Hasan net worth figure

The 33-year-old is one of the richest cricketers in Bangladesh. According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shakib Al Hasan net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹260 crore. The player's income comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Bangladesh cricket team in international cricket. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for his stints in global T20 competitions. The player over the years has had brand associations with the likes of Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy, Standard Chartered Bank and more.

Shakib Al Hasan baby

The all-rounder first met his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir when he was playing domestic cricket in England. The two tied the knot in 2012. They currently have two children, Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan, on his Instagram account, a few weeks ago confirmed that the couple is expecting their third child soon.

SOURCE: PTI