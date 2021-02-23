Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 Salary, Net Worth, House And Personal Life Of KKR All-rounder

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is considered to be one of the most celebrated faces in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following in the nation and has also contributed significantly towards the success of Bangladesh cricket. The player has established himself as a prominent name in white-ball cricket and has also replicated the same success in franchise-based T20 leagues. The left-hander is all set to return to the Indian Premier League and will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the upcoming edition. The Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 price is ₹3.20 crore.

How much is the Shakib Al Hasan net worth figure

The 33-year-old is one of the richest cricketers in Bangladesh. According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shakib Al Hasan net worth is estimated to be around ₹260 crores. The player's income comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Bangladesh cricket team in international cricket. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for his stints in global T20 competitions. The player over the years has had brand associations with the likes of Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy, Standard Chartered Bank and more.

Shakib Al Hasan KKR: The talented all-rounder returns to the Kolkata Knight Riders squad

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise in the past. The Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the IPL trophy twice, and Shakib was a part of the side in their 2012 as well as 2014 championship wins. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 bid, and the veteran is all set to make his much-anticipated return in the cash-rich league.

A look at the cricketer's personal life

Shakib Al Hasan wife

The all-rounder first met his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir when he was playing domestic cricket in England. The two tied the knot in 2012. They currently have two children, Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan on his Instagram account has confirmed that the couple is expecting their third child soon.

Shakib Al Hasan house

Shakib Al Hasan's wife lives in the United States along with their children. The cricketer also spends his time at their Wisconsin house with his family when he is not on the road. The southpaw has also invested in a number of properties in Bangladesh as well.

