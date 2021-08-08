Shakib Al Hasan, Mitchell Marsh Among Nominees For ICC Player Of The Month Awards For July

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, 8 August 2021, announced the nominees for the Player of the Month awards for July. Australia's Mitchell Marsh, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, and West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr have been nominated for the award in the men's category. Meanwhile, in the women's category, Pakistan's Fatima Sana and West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor, and all-rounder Hayley Matthews have bagged the nominations. The voting for the ICC Player of the Month for July is now open across all categories for fans to vote for their favourite.

The nominees

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been nominated for his outstanding performances in all three formats for Bangladesh during the series against Zimbabwe last month. Shakib scored an unbeaten 96 in the second ODI to help his side win the match at the Harare Sports Club. He also took 8 wickets in the three-match ODI series apart from scoring 145 runs for his country. In the T20Is, Shakib picked a total of 3 wickets and scored 37 runs to help Bangladesh win the series.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh finished as Australia's highest run-getter in the Caribbean last month as he scored 219 runs with a strike rate of 152.08 in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. He also picked 8 wickets under his name, making him the leading wicket-taker for Australia in the series. Hayden Walsh Jr played three ODIs against Australia and picked seven wickets with an economy rate of 4.14. He also picked 11 wickets in the T20I series against Australia last month and finished the clash as West Indies' highest wicket-taker in both series.

Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, and Fatima Sana have all been nominated for their performances in the limited-overs series between West Indies and Pakistan last month. While Hayley and Stafanie contributed with both bat and the ball, Fatima Sana finished the ODI series as Pakistan's highest wicket-taker and was joint highest wicket-taker for her side in the T20I series.

