Shakib Al Hasan Names MASSIVE Record In His Sights To Break During IPL 2021

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan is set to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The upcoming edition of the tournament marks his second stint with the franchise after the all-rounder donned the KKR jersey between the years 2011 and 2017. Quite recently, he interacted with ESPNCricinfo where he revealed his desire of breaking a certain IPL record.

Shakib al Hasan wants to achieve a rare all-rounder milestone in IPL

Shakib al Hasan was asked if he had any personal goals or a record he wanted to break in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. The dynamic Bangladeshi all-rounder said that he wanted to contribute to the team’s winning cause. The veteran cricketer also said that he wants to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same match for the KKR in the upcoming season.

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 salary

Shakib al Hasan found himself in a bidding war between the Punjab Kings and the KKR before joining the latter at the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 salary as per the auction proceedings.

KKR squad updates and schedule

KKR squad 2021

On January 20, the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise retained 17 of their star players from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan and a couple of uncapped Indian cricketers like Vaibhav Arora and Venkatesh Iyer. Here is a look at the entire KKR squad slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

As per the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the Eoin Morgan-led side will take on the SRH in their opening match of IPL 2021 on April 11 in Chennai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The Kolkata Knight Riders are set to play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and their final five games in Bengaluru.

A look at KKR IPL 2021 schedule -

Image source: IPLT20.COM