Shakib Al Hasan Picks 3 Favourite Retired & Current Cricketers; See Who Made The List

With less than a week to go for the IPL 2021, all the team's preparations are in the last phase. India and the world are bracing themselves to witness yet another epic season of the Indian cricket extravaganza. Almost every player have concluded their quarantine period and joined their respective team's bio-bubble zone. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on his last day of quarantine before he joins the Kolkata camp, interacted with his fans through a question-answer session. During the session, Shakib revealed his love for Kolkata and also talked about the two captains he has played under - Gautam Gambhir and Eoin Morgan.

During the question-answer session, Shakib was asked about his favourite cricketer from both the retired and contemporary section. Interestingly, not only the Bangladeshi all-rounder picked his favourite cricketer from the retired and current player but also he named his favourite all-rounder. Among retired cricketers, Shakib Al Hasan chose India's former captain Rahul Dravid as his favourite, while in the current cricketers he chose India's vice-captain and captain- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shakib is one of the top all-rounders of the world also picked Ravindra Jadeja as his favourite all-rounder.

'Gautam Gambhir is a positive and aggressive captain'- Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib is among the players who have been with Kolkata in the IPL since its inception. The Bangladeshi all-rounder has been the part of Kolkata squad when it won IPL in 2012 and in 2014 under the captainship of Gautam Gambhir. This year Shakib will be playing for Kolkata under the world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan. On being asked about both the captains, Shakib Al Hasan said, "Gautam was a brilliant captain for the Kolkata team. He has done so much for the team. He has won two IPL trophies. He is such a positive and aggressive captain. I liked him throughout the time I played under him. And playing with Morgan will be exciting. Obviously, he has tremendously well-suited for England and I hope he will replicate the same performance as a team and individually for the Kolkata squad."

Will play in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

Shakib has been one of the top players of Bangladesh. His performance in the 2019 cricket world cup was praised by everyone. The dynamic left-hander amassed 606 runs at a staggering average of 86.57 with two centuries and five half-centuries. Shakib Al Hasan recently revealed that if Bangladesh fails to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that is set to be played in India, he will play in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

(Image Credits: AP)