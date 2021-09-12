Shakib Al Hasan Says 'Bangladesh Has Good Chance In T20 WC'; Will Share IPL Experience

As cricketing nations around the world are bracing up for the T20 World Cup, various cricket players are already heading to UAE and Oman to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Phase 2. Now, Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder, Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has said that he will share his experience of playing in the IPL Phase 2 which is taking place in the UAE with Bangladesh for the T20 World Cup. Hasan also expressed that Bangladesh has a good chance of leading in performance in the T20 World Cup. In IPL 2021 Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are the only players from Bangladesh.

Before flying to the UAE for IPL, Shakib Al Hasan interacted with the media and said, "I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone. We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. We will understand the other players' mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players."

'Bangladesh has a good chance in T20 World Cup,' says Shakib Al Hasan

Having won the last three T20 series at home, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan also said that Bangladesh possesses good chances in the T20 World Cup. In their last three T20I series, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe, Australia, and New Zealand while gaining invaluable experience of playing on surfaces similar to the kind they might get during the World Cup.

"I think we have a good chance in the World Cup. We had a good preparation. There is lots of criticism regarding wickets and low scores but at the same time, we have to understand that there is nothing that gives you more confidence than a win," Shakib said.

"A team carries a winning mentality after success and that gives you confidence to a different level. We want to go to the World Cup with this confidence," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan criticises Shere Bangla National Stadium pitches

Shakib criticised the pitches at the Shere Bangla National Stadium where Bangladesh won the last two T20I series against Australia and New Zealand. "Those who played the last nine-ten matches, are all out of form. That's how the wicket was. Nobody did well. I hope the batters don't count this performance," he said.

"Careers will end if any batter plays 10-15 matches on these wickets. Let's not take this into account. Everyone will try hard to win games for the country."

'We can go all the way into the T20 World Cup,' Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib said Bangladesh can go all the way in the tournament if things go in their favour.

"It is difficult to say how far we can go, but I feel we can go all the way at the World Cup. We have to play match by match and if we can do well in the first round, we will carry that confidence and we can give our best in the main round,"said Shakib Al Hasan.

While cricket experts fear that the pitch for the T20 World will get worn out due to the IPL, Shakib Al Hasan reckons that the conditions will not change much. "Our team will be in Oman at least 15-16 days before the World Cup, which is enough time for acclimatising with conditions and wickets. I don't think pitches and conditions here will have any impact over there. We have built a winning mentality, which will help us be confident in the World Cup," said Shakib.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: AP)