Shakib Al Hasan Slams BCB, Says 'no Board Holds International Matches During IPL'

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan on Sunday countered allegations of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), asserting that he had no problem against the longest format of the game, adding that he had only asked the Board to excuse him for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka since he wanted to prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer also stated that the two games would not change the fate of Bangladesh which was still at the bottom of the WTC points table, saying that it was 'better for him to prepare for something bigger.'

"Those who keep saying that I don't want to play Tests, I am sure they didn't read my letter. I didn't mention anywhere in my letter to the BCB that I don't want to play Tests. I wrote that I want to play the IPL to prepare myself for the World Cup," Shakib al Hasan told Cricfrenzy.

"These two Tests are our last matches in the World Test Championship so it is not as if we are going to play the final. We are at the very bottom of the points table. I don't think it makes much of a difference. The other major reason is that the World Cup T20 is in India later this year. It is a very important tournament where we have much to achieve. There isn't much to achieve in these two Tests. I think it is a better option that I prepare myself for something bigger," he added. READ | Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 salary, net worth, house and personal life of KKR all-rounder

Moreover, the 33-year-old also raised questions over the BCB's decision to go ahead with the Sri Lankan Test series amid IPL 2021, saying, "No other cricket board holds international matches during the IPL. Only we are playing against Sri Lanka. Do you ever see any Afghanistan cricketer playing for their country during the IPL? Their board makes sure the players are free to play in the IPL. If we don't value our own players, how can you expect us to perform well when playing for Bangladesh."

"I will let you in on a brutal truth. When overseas players come to Bangladesh, we call most of them 'sir' or 'hujur', but we do not see our experienced cricketers the same way. If the people, board, and players do not respect you, you can't expect them to respect you," he added.

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the IPL franchise in the past and has clinched the IPL trophy twice, playing for Kokata in 2012 as well as 2014. Ahead of IPL 2021, Shakib Al Hasan was bought by the Kolkata franchise for Rs 3.2 crore in the players' auction held in February.

(With Agency Inputs)