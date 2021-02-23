Shakib Al Hasan Subtly Accused By BCB Head Of Being Money-minded For Prioritizing IPL 2021

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has successfully established as a prominent stalwart of the game in the cricket-loving nation. From being an integral part of the squad to captaining the side, the star all-rounder has accomplished it all while playing international cricket for Bangladesh. The 33-year-old was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded IPL auction for ₹3.20 crore. However, the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 contract has not gone down well with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon.

Is Bangladesh Cricket Board unimpressed with Shakib Al Hasan's IPL aspirations?

The possibility of Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka, overlapping with the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, has put the cricket board in a spot of bother. Experienced campaigner Shakib Al Hasan has made it clear he desires to have a longer sting in the cash-rich league, and that could come at the cost of his participation in the Sri Lanka Test series. Nazmul Hasan Papon is not pleased with the cricketer giving preference to franchise cricket over national duties.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCB president told reporters that they are planning on entering into a new contract with their players for 2021. Moreover, the players will have to be clear about their availability in their choice of formats as well. The Bangladesh players will also have to be upfront about their other cricketing commitments.

The BCB chief also pointed out how it depended on a player-to-player basis in the past, but they intend to confirm the availability in writing. Shakib Al Hasan has written to the board regarding his decision of playing in the IPL instead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. Speaking on the matter, Nazmul Hasan highlighted the fact that they could have stopped him from playing in the lucrative league, but they chose not to. He added that they only want players who love the game.

Nazmul Hasan also revealed how the board has decided to reward him with the Test captaincy in the past to keep him interested when he was not inclined towards playing red-ball cricket. He also added that he was not pleased with the timing of Shakib's decision as being a senior player, he had expected him to take the onus in the forthcoming Test series as Bangladesh are going through a form slump in the longer format.

Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021: Bangladesh's premier all-rounder returns to the KKR squad

Shakib Al Hasan net worth figure

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shakib Al Hasan net worth is estimated to be around ₹260 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation the player receives for representing the Bangladesh side in international cricket and his various T20 league contracts. Moreover, he also has numerous endorsement deals with Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy and Standard Chartered Bank.

KKR team 2021

KKR players retained: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert.

KKR players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Harbhajan Singh (₹2 crore), Shakil Al Hasan (₹3.20 crore), Ben Cutting (₹75 lakh), Karun Nair (₹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (₹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (₹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (₹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (₹20 lakh).

