Shakib Al Hasan's Wife Comes In Defence Of Husband's Unruly Behaviour; Alleges Corruption

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's wife Ummey Ahmed has come out in defence of her husband's recent unruly behaviour on the field during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match. Ummey, in a statement issued on Facebook, alleged corruption and suggested the match was fixed by the umpires, who refused to heed Shakib's appeal. Ummey said the main issue of umpires' "eye-catching decisions" was getting sidelined by the media, who, according to her, is only highlighting the "anger" of her husband. Ummey further called the incident a "plot" against Shakib that has been supposedly going on for a long time to portray him as a "villain".

"I’m enjoying this incident as much as the media is, finally some news on tv! It is great to see the support of the people who can see the clear picture of today’s incident at least someone has the guts to stand against all odds. However, it is sad to see the main issue getting buried by the media highlighting only the anger that he showed. The main issue is the ongoing eye-catching decisions of the umpires! The headlines are really saddening. To me, it is a plot against him that has been going on for a while to portray him as the villain in all circumstances! If you are a cricket lover beware of your actions!" Ummey wrote.

What did Shakib do?

Shakib Al Hasan garnered worldwide attention on Friday for his shameful behaviour on the field in a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. In the video that is now going viral all over the internet, the Bangladesh all-rounder can be seen kicking the stumps after the umpire refused to heed to his LBW appeal in the 5th over of the match, while Shakib was bowling to his fellow national side teammate Mushfiqur Rahim. A few overs later, Shakib uprooted the stumps in anger and threw them after the umpire called for the covers due to rain.

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib issued an apology after the match, where he accepted what he did during the match was "wrong". Shakib claimed that he lost his temper and displayed "unfortunate" behaviour. Shakib said that he apologised to the teams, management, tournament officials and the organising committee for committing the "human error". Shakib's team Mohammedan Sporting Club eventually won the match by 31 runs (D/L method).

Image: AP/@SAH75FC/@ICELANDCRICKET/Twitter

