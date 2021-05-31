Shakib Al Hasan & Mustafizur Rahman Will Not Be Given NOC To Play IPL Phase 2: BCB Prez

With uncertainty looming over the participation of overseas players in the IPL 2021 Phase 2 slated to take place in UAE in the September-October window, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan has said that Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in India's cash-rich tournament. All-rounder Shakib and left-arm pacer Mustafizur play for Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively. Nazmul Hassan's statement comes at a time when BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla said that the IPL 2021 Phase 2 will go on despite the absence of some foreign players.

As per reports of ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI's top brass, led by board secretary Jay Shah, reached Dubai via a charter flight on Monday to finalise plans for the remainder of IPL 2021 as well as discuss the probability of the UAE hosting the men's T20 World Cup this October-November. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will reach Dubai on Wednesday to join talks with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Shakib Al Hasan & Mustafizur Rahman to not get NOC for IPL 2021 Phase 2

Star Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the remaining games of Indian Premier League, the country's cricket board President Nazmul Hassan said on Monday.

"It is almost impossible to provide NOC (for IPL) considering our international commitments. I don't see any chance of giving it (NOC) to them. We have the (T20) World Cup coming up and now every match is important," Nazmul was quoted as saying by "Ekattor TV", a local Bengali news channel as reported by PTI.

The IPL, which was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble, will resume in the third week of September (likely on September 19) and end in the second week of October.

Bangladesh have three white ball series against Australia, New Zealand, and England lined up during the same window in which IPL will finish its remaining 31 games.

Pat Cummins To Skip IPL 2021 Phase 2 When It Resumes In UAE

Star Australian pacer Pat Cummins reportedly will not return to the franchise once IPL 2021 Phase 2 resumes in September later this year. According to a report in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins has expressed his intention to skip the IPL 2021 when it resumes in the Middle East later this year. While the bowling all-rounder has not cited any reason explicitly, it could be in the view of his workload management. Moreover, several Australian players could toe the same line considering the bio-bubble fatigue ahead of the T20 World Cup, which for now, is scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

(Image Credits: BCCI/PTI)