Shakib Al Hassan Faces Ban In DPL After Ferocious Display Of Aggression Against Umpires

A day after former Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hassan's violent display of aggression, the veteran all-rounder has been slapped with a four-match ban in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), as per sources. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), which manages and organises the DPL, is expected to issue a statement on the same shortly. In the match against arch-rivals Abahani Limited on Friday, Shakib, who captains the Mohammedan Sporting Club, went on to uproot the stumps not just once but twice as he displayed his strong resentment to the umpires' decision.

Following the unprecedented spectacle and after winning the game, Shakib Al Hassan issued a public apology without mentioning the umpires, whom his aggression was directed at. This is the second time that the Bangladeshi star will face a ban after the one-year suspension handed to him by the ICC as he failed to comply with the Anti-Corruption rules.

Just moments after his ferocious display of aggression on the field, Shakib Al Hassan's angry video went viral on Twitter even as the match was interrupted by rains. In the first Shakib Al Hassan viral video, the veteran Bangladeshi all-rounder can be seen snapping as the umpire turned down his LBW appeal, and the next moment he goes on to aggressively kick the stumps. In the second incident, the Bangladeshi all-rounder can be seen walking towards the umpires from one end and goes on to violently uproot the stumps and bang them on the field.

Shakib Al Hasan apologises for his actions

After Shakib Al Hasan's misbehaviour drew heavy public criticism and some support on social media, he came forward and apologised.

"I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials, and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

While Sporting Club has scored 145/6 in their first innings, Abhani had to chase a target of 76 in 9 overs as rain curtailed the game. Shakib's team Mohammedan Sporting Club went on to win the match. Last month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had issued a notice to Shakib Al Hasan-led Mohammedan Sporting Club due to a biosecure bubble breach during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.