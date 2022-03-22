Shakib Shuts Down Questions Over 'commitment To Bangladesh'; Stays Back For SA Tour

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has responded to questions about his commitment to national duty by staying back in South Africa at a time when multiple members of his family are ill. According to Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud, Shakib, who had planned to travel home to his family, has decided to stay back in South Africa for the third ODI on Wednesday. Several members of Shakib's family, including his children, are reportedly in hospital, suffering from various illnesses.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Shakib had been discussing with his family about whether or not to return home from Bangladesh's tour of South Africa. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had even booked a flight for Shakib to return home on Monday, according to Mahmud.

Shakib, on the other hand, chose to stay back and play the 3rd ODI on March 23, according to Mahmud. Shakib will now return after playing the third ODI in Centurion. Mahmud commended Shakib for prioritising the Bangladesh cricket team over his family's emergency.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hassan had slammed Shakib for choosing games of his own liking and missing those he didn't wish to play. Hassan's criticism came after Shakib expressed his willingness to miss the South Africa series. Nazmul questioned Shakib's commitment to his country and asked whether the all-rounder would have wanted a break had he been picked in the IPL auction. Shakib then changed his mind and opted to join the team in South Africa.

Shakib answers critics with solid performance

Meanwhile, Shakib continues to defy his critics with his on-field performances, as demonstrated by his latest Player of the Match award for his superb batting against South Africa. In the first ODI against South Africa, Shakib scored some significant runs for Bangladesh, helping his team grab an early lead in the three-match series.

The three-match One-Day International series between Bangladesh and South Africa is evenly balanced, with both teams having a chance to win the series. The Proteas staged a tremendous comeback to win the second match on Sunday, following a humbling setback in the first game. The third match is scheduled to be held in Centurion on Wednesday.

Image: ICC/Twitter