Shams Mulani To Captain Mumbai On Oman Tour; Rajasthan Royals Release Two Players

To step up preparations for the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifiers, Oman invited The Mumbai Cricket Association to play six games (three T20Is and three ODIs) in Muscat. The Mumbai team have appointed Shams Mulani who was Mumbai's highest wicket-taker at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year as the captain for the tour. The slow left-arm bowler has picked up 24 wickets in 25 matches with an economy rate of 6.92 and he can also contribute with the bat down the order.

As per the available schedule, the players of The Mumbai Cricket Association will be leaving for Muscat on August 19 and will quarantine themselves. From August 21, the team will be allowed to train. The three T20Is will be played on August 22, 24, and 26. Followed by which three ODIs will be played on August 29, 31, and September 2. The Mumbai’s team will then be heading home on September 3.

Rajasthan Royals duo Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal to miss IPL for the tour of Oman

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube have been selected in Mumbai's 14-man squad for the tour of Oman, this after the Chairman of Mumbai Cricket Association selection committee Salil Ankola requested the Royals to release the duo to play in the event. The team will be coached by Amol Muzumdar.

BCCI to allot six games of T20 World Cup 2021 to Oman

The BCCI, which is the host of the T20 World Cup is allowed to allocate venues of games is its discretion. With the World Cup unable to be staged and India, the board has decided to allow the event to take place in UAE with Oman likely to be allotted six games. Oman is a part of the qualifiers and it is likely that the Group B games, consisting of Oman, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Papua New Guinea will take place at Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

Mumbai Squad for the tour of Oman

Shams Mulani (captain), Aakarshit Gomel, Hardi Tamore, Arman Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Sujit Naik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Awasthi, Sairaj Patil, Deepak Shetty, Dhurmil Matkar.

Image Credits: Shams Mulani Instagram