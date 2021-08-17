Shane Bond To Join New Zealand Coaching Staff For T20 World Cup 2021, India T20I Series

Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond will join New Zealand's coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 and the subsequent T20I series in India. Bond joins the Kiwis coaching setup as the fourth coach alongside head coach Gary Stead, batting coach Luke Ronchi and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen. Bond worked as the bowling coach for New Zealand for three years from 2012 to 2015 and was engaged in a T20I series against England in 2019. He has also served as the coach of New Zealand A and the women's national team. Shane Bond has been aiding the men's winter camp at Lincoln and also helping the women's side train for their tour of England after resigning as Sydney Thunder's coach previously this year.

The pacer will be in the UAE for the IPL 2021 with the Mumbai Indians and New Zealand believes he can impart significant insights about the playing conditions. "Shane's been in our environment before and understands what we're about. Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the World Cup, he'll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what's been happening in the competition. He'll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans," said Gary Stead.

New Zealand has adopted the fourth coach job in previous home series, away tours, and international tournaments including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, when present batting coach Luke Ronchi performed it. “The fourth coach for me is an opportunity to bring in different voices to the environment and we’ve used it in a whole host of ways in the past,” added Gary Stead.

New Zealand announces their squad

New Zealand revealed their squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 last week alongside their tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Kiwis will be missing their key players in those series as they will be competing in the rescheduled IPL 2021.

NZ squad for T20 World Cup 2021 and India T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Image Credit: Atharv Twitter