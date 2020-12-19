Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist Lift Excitement Levels For Fans In Commentary Gold: WATCH

Australia beat India by eight wickets in the first Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. During the start of the third day's play of the first Ind vs Aus test match, the visitors were in the driver's seat with a 62 run lead and nine wickets in hands. However, a sudden batting collapse from India saw them getting bowled out for a paltry 36.

Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist euphoric after Australia's sensational bowling display

The total of 36 is India's lowest total in Tests. Previously, India's lowest total in Tests was 42 which they scored in 1974 against England at Lord's. Australian pacers ran riot as they decimated the Indian batting line-up and wrapped them up for 36 in the first session on Day 3 of the Ind vs Aus Test match.

While Australian bowlers went berserk over Indian batsmen on the field, Australia's legendary former cricketers Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist were in full swing while commentating over the India-Australia Test. Both Australian veterans were seen lifting fans' excitement levels by their delightful and rapturous commentary.

Meanwhile, according to the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. Live action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The Indian team will be without the services of their skipper Virat Kohli who is all set to return to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead team India in Kohli's absence. It will be interesting to see how team India shapes up for the second game after their hammering in the first India-Australia Test.

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, December 26. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

