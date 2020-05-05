Shane Warne Calls For Increasing Weight Of The Ball To Make Saliva Redundant For Shine

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted worldwide cricketing activities until further notice. Due to the contagious nature of the disease, the International Cricket Council (ICC) are reportedly contemplating to legalise ball-tampering in order to prohibit bowlers from using sweat and saliva on the cricket ball. While the discussion has drawn mixed reactions from the cricketing fraternity, Australian spin wizard Shane Warne recently gave his take on the matter.

Also Read | Shane Warne Not In Favour Of Steve Smith Returning As Australia Captain Again: Report

Shane Warne on ICC’s ball-tampering rule in a post-coronavirus world

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne is of the opinion that one side of the ball should be made heavier in order to ensure that it does not require any shining through sweat and saliva. Shane Warne feels that such a move would help pacers to generate swing on all kinds of pitches and it will also eradicate any need of legalising ball-tampering. In an appearance on Sky Sports Cricket, Shane Warne said that it would be a good way to play cricket in the post-coronavirus world.

Also Read | Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting Wins Twitterati Over By Using 1995 Kookaburra Bat During Bushfire Bash with Shane Warne

Kookaburra developing wax applicator for cricket balls in post coronavirus world

In regards to the situation, Kookaburra, a sports equipment company from Australia, will soon be ready with a wax applicator as an alternative to saliva and sweat to help bowlers shine cricket balls in the post coronavirus world. According to the Group Managing Director of Kookaburra, Brett Elliot, the company has already started developing the wax applicator which could possibly be ready within a month. Acting on guidelines of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), Australia has already restricted the use of saliva and sweat on a cricket ball. While Brett Elliott is hopeful of the readiness of the product, its testing in match conditions can only be done after the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Also Read | Kookaburra Australia company Develops Wax Applicator As Alternative To Polish Cricket Balls In Post COVID-19

Michael Holding on legalising ball-tampering

Former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding feels that legalising ball-tampering is “self-contradictory”. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Holding stated that he cannot understand the logic behind such a move by the ICC. He said that once players resume cricketing activities after the betterment of the current situation, there would be no use in restricting the use of saliva.

Also Read | Shane Warne Used To Hate Sachin Tendulkar 'playing Cat And Mouse With Him': Australia pacer Brett Lee

Also Read | Shane Warne Reveals Best Australia, English Captains After Picking All-time Ashes XI