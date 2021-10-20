Shane Warne Bowled Over By Indian Kid's 'awesome' Leg-spin, Asks 'Who Is This?'

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was left awestruck after coming across a video where a young spinner was seen showcasing his bowling skills. In the clip, the youngster can be seen bowling with a lot of precision. The batters, who were facing him, didn’t have much clue about his deliveries and found it tough to even make a proper connection.

Wow !!! This just got sent to me. How good is this. Who is this ? Just awesome. Keep up the great work. Bowling….. pic.twitter.com/pICQZ6zvFY — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 19, 2021

Shane Warne bowled over by kid's spin skills

On seeing the video, Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, took to Twitter to share the video and encouraged the kid to continue in the same vein and make a mark later in the future. Going by the writings on the walls of a school in the backdrop which appear to be Bengali, the boy must either be from West Bengal or Bangladesh.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also shared the same video and lauded the young kid for bowling well. The Master Blaster was amazed by the passion shown by the little boy. “Received this video from a friend It’s brilliant. The love and passion this little boy have for the game is evident,” Tendulkar wrote.

Wow! 😯



Received this video from a friend…



It's brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/q8BLqWVVl2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2021

Later, leg-spinner Rashid Khan replied to Sachin’s post and praised the boy for his artistry. “️‍🔥️‍🔥️‍🔥- skills,” Rashid wrote. The boy’s action was reminiscent of Rashid, who doesn’t prefer to give the ball much air. Rashid is currently in the UAE to take part in the 2021 T20 World Cup for Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions of the Indian Premier League, also replied to Sachin’s post. “This boy is spinning our heads,” MI wrote.

Former Australian fast bowler and Warne’s former teammate, Brett Lee, praised the young boy for bowling well at such a young age. “The Kid can play 👏,” Lee wrote.

As far as Warne is concerned, he remains one of the greats of the game. He also led the Rajasthan Royals to victory in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008.

Image: PTI/ @Twitter/Shane Warne