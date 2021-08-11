Shane Warne Became The First Bowler To Claim 600 Test Scalps On This Day In 2005

Shane Warne is one of the best spinners of all time as he just not only holds a few records to his name but has also bamboozled the best batsmen in the business. From dismissing Brian Lara to breaching the defence of the 'Wall' Rahul Dravid, Warne has done it all. However, it was on this very day 16 years ago that Warne had achieved a special feat and it came against England.

Shane Warne wickets: Leggie picks up his wicket number 600 in red-ball cricket

It was on this very day in 2005 that Shane Warne became the first bowler to claim 600 Test wickets. Warne achieved this feat against arch-rivals England during the third Test match of the 2005 Ashes series that was contested at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The leggie's victim was the then English opener, Marcus Trescothick when he had the latter caught behind while attempting a sweep shot off a delivery that was bowled outside the off stump. Meanwhile, the leg-spinner registered his 600th Test match in just 126 games.

The governing body of world cricket i.e. the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave special mention to Shane Warne on their official Twitter handle.

On this day in 2005, @ShaneWarne made history at Old Trafford, becoming the first player to take 600 Test wickets. pic.twitter.com/ZpLGzAxY8u — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

Shane Warne stats & Test wickets tally

Shane Warne has several records to his name, with his numbers speaking for themselves. The Australian finished his career with 1001 international wickets. In Test cricket, the leg spinner was the first bowler in its history to reach the 600 and 700 Test wicket milestones. The player also took 37 five-wicket halls and an impressive ten 10 wicket halls in Test cricket.

Warne has been a part of two World Cup finals that the Australian team had featured in -- one in 1996 (lost to Sri Lanka) and 1999 (beat Pakistan comprehensively). He called it a day on his illustrious cricketing career in January 2007 after the Aussies had overcome arch-rivals England in the 2006/07 Ashes series at home. The frontline leg-spinner took his 700th Test scalp in that series when he castled Andrew Strauss to achieve the feat.

Shane is the second-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket with 709 wickets behind Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Shane Warne ball of the century

On his Ashes debut in 1993, Shane Warne bowled an unbelievable delivery to the legendary England batsman Mike Gatting. Pitching way outside leg, the ball turned a long way to clip the off stump, completely bamboozling the batsman. The iconic delivery was later hailed as the 'Ball of the Century'.

Shane Warne made it happen during the first Test of the Ashes series against England at Manchester. Gatting stood at the crease in disbelief and it took him a couple of minutes to process what had actually happened to him.