Shane Warne Begins Mind Games With Old Rivals England Ahead Of Next Year's Ashes

The Day-Night Tests have been a massive hit since their inception in 2015. With the ever-growing popularity of the format, cricketing nations have ensured to organize at least one Day-Night Test in their fixtures. The demand for more pink-ball Test matches has been rife. Now, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has expressed his desire to witness a Boxing Day Test next year between Australia and England.

India vs Australia live: Shane Warne takes cheeky shot at England fans ahead of Ashes

Warne took to Twitter and put forward his request stating that witnessing 95,000 people at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a pink ball under the lights would be a spectacle. The Australian veteran also reignited his rivalry with England as he took a sly dig at England's fans in his tweet saying that the Day-Night Test will help them with sunburn too.

I would absolutely love to see a day night Boxing Day test next year !!! Imagine 95,000 people at the mighty MCG and a pink ball under lights ! What a spectacle that would be !!!! Might help the barmy army with sunburn too hahaha ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 18, 2020

Warne is currently busy commentating in the four-match Australia-India Test series. The visitors are on the verge of losing the India vs Australia 1st Test as Australia need just 20 runs with 10 wickets in their hands. According to the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, the second Test will start on Saturday, December 26 in Melbourne. The live-action of the India vs Australia 2nd Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to return to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Ajinkya Rahane will lead team India in Kohli's absence. It will be interesting to see how team India shapes up for the second Test.

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 2nd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 9:30 AM (IST) on Saturday, December 26. For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

SOURCE: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM

