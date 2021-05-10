Shane Warne Caught 'liking' & 'commenting' On 'crush' Margot Robbie's Instagram Posts

Former Australian bowler Shane Warne has been spotted liking Hollywood actress Margot Robbie's Instagram posts. According to American magazine Woman's Day, Shane has been liking and commenting on almost all of Margot's posts lately. The 51-year-old cricketer recently wrote, "Keep rocking it Margot", on one of the Australian actor's Instagram posts. On another post, Shane commented, "Aussie" along with a series of clapping hands emojis. The magazine also cited a source as saying that Shane "obviously" has a huge crush on Margot Robbie, which may be one of the reasons behind the spin legend's online addiction.

Shane wants to make a film on his life

However, the anonymous source further added that Shane wants to develop a film project on his life and is probably thinking to get Margot on board to play a role in it. Shane reportedly wants Margot to play his ex-wife Simone Callahan in the "film". The source told the magazine that Margot "would be mad" to not consider the project because the film holds the potential of becoming a huge success in countries like Australia, England and India, where Shane enjoys a massive fan following.

Shane has had a colourful life in the past as he has dated several beautiful women during his playing days and even after retirement. In 2011, months after his divorce with ex-wife Simone Callahan, Shane got engaged to British actress Elizabeth Hurley, whom he was spotted kissing a year ago, even before his separation. Shane and Elizabeth called off their engagement in 2013. Shane still likes almost every Instagram post of Elizabeth, who responds with equal enthusiasm. "I recognise those railings," she commented on one of Shane's photos on the social media platform.

Shane played 145 Test matches for Australia between 1992 to 2007. The 51-year-old cricketer took a whopping 708 wickets during his stint for Australia with the red-ball. Shane also played 194 ODIs, where he scalped 293 wickets at an average of 25.73. Shane is regarded as one of the best spinners of his time along with Muttiah Muralitharan.

(Image Credit: AP/PTI)



