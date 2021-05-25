Shane Warne Comes Up With Special Message For Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Out Of The Blue

Fans are well aware of the famous cricket rivalry that existed between the two cricket legends, Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne during their cricket careers. The Indian cricket legend was known for his impeccable batting skills. On the other hand, the Australian cricket legend was known for his extraordinary spin ability. Fans always enjoyed the on-field cricket battle between the two cricket legends and over the years, the cricket rivals have come together and bonded well outside of the game.

Shane Warne's praises Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara through Instagram

Recently, Shane Warne has once again acknowledged his bonding with Sachin Tendulkar through a post on Instagram. Shane Warne posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday alongside Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies legend Brian Lara. Shane Warne expressed the great rivalries that the former cricketers shared on the field while also being great friends off the field.

He also acknowledged the impact created by the legendary trio stating that the 3 of them always tried their best to play the game of cricket in the right spirit while inspiring people. The post also got a comment from famous television personality, Piers Morgan. While praising the picture including the 3 cricket legends, Morgan wrote that the 3 players were on his all-time World XI list while also stating that the trio was a fabulous group of entertainers.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 centuries in Test cricket. The 100 international centuries made by Tendulkar also includes his 49 centuries in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches with an average of 54.04 while scoring 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs with an average of 44.83.

The Indian batting legend is the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket to date. Apart from that, Sachin Tendulkar is the only player to have scored 100 centuries in international cricket. He is also the top run-scorers in World Cup matches after scoring a total of 2278 runs to his name. One of the Sachin Tendulkar records also includes having one of the longest Test as well as ODI career while featuring in more games than any other player.

England vs New Zealand Test series

The England vs New Zealand Test series will start with the first test taking place from June 2 at the Lord’s and the second Test from June 10 at Edgbaston. After the Test series with New Zealand, England will also rely on the winner of the Joe Root vs Virat Kohli battle to decide their fate in the India Test series which will consist of 5 matches. The first Test match in India vs England Test series will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: Instagram/Shane Warne/Sachin Tendulkar